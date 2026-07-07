Telangana nurse kills husband by injecting toilet cleaner in IV
What's the story
A nurse in Telangana's Nizamabad district has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband by injecting him with toilet cleaning liquid while he was undergoing treatment. The accused, identified as Sandhya (32), is accused of conspiring to kill her husband Prashant (35) with her lover Anil (35) and his friend Venkat Sai. The police said the murder was premeditated due to Sandhya's extramarital affair with Anil.
Failed plot
Tried to kill him by pushing him off rooftop
According to the police, Sandhya and Prashant had been having marital issues over her affair with Anil. The trio first tried to kill Prashant by getting him drunk and pushing him off a rooftop. However, he survived the fall with serious injuries. They then convinced him that he had fallen accidentally due to intoxication and got him admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Deadly injection
Sandhya used her medical expertise to kill husband
In a second attempt to get rid of him, while Prashant was receiving treatment with an IV line, Sandhya allegedly injected him with toilet cleaning liquid using her medical expertise. This toxic substance is suspected to have caused his death. The murder came to light after Prashant's mother raised suspicions over the circumstances of his death and filed a complaint on July 1.
Arrest and confession
All 3 accused arrested
During the investigation, Venkat Sai confessed to pushing Prashant off the rooftop on Sandhya's instructions. All three accused have been arrested and produced before a court, which has sent them to judicial custody. A forensic examination is underway as part of the ongoing investigation into this chilling case of domestic violence and murder.