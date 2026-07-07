Telangana nurse kills husband by injecting toilet cleaner in IV 

Failed plot

Tried to kill him by pushing him off rooftop

According to the police, Sandhya and Prashant had been having marital issues over her affair with Anil. The trio first tried to kill Prashant by getting him drunk and pushing him off a rooftop. However, he survived the fall with serious injuries. They then convinced him that he had fallen accidentally due to intoxication and got him admitted to a hospital for treatment.