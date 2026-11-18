Telangana police officers' farmhouse birthday video sparks official inquiry
A group of Telangana police officers landed in hot water after a video of them celebrating a birthday at a farmhouse went viral.
The clip, reportedly showing some Bellampalli One Town Police Station staff (women officers included) partying while possibly on duty, led to an official inquiry.
Top police probe attendance and permissions
Top police officials are now checking who attended the party, whether they had permission to skip work, and if any rules were broken.
The department says appropriate action is expected based on the findings of the probe.