Telangana police open Jogipet transit home to manage illegal foreigners

Converted sub-jail houses 12 foreign detainees

This converted sub-jail can hold 30 to 40 people and keeps foreign detainees separate from regular inmates.

Right now, it houses 12 individuals from Sudan, Nigeria, Uganda and Cameroon waiting for deportation.

Since 2018, Hyderabad facilities have detained 196 foreign nationals and deported 184 after due process.

Looking ahead, the state plans to build a bigger facility at Cherlapally for better management.