Telangana Pollution Control Board: Hussainsagar pollution rose after Ganesh immersions
Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad got noticeably more polluted during last month's Ganesh idol immersions, according to the Telangana Pollution Control Board.
The lake saw big jumps in water cloudiness and chemical levels, especially around Necklace Road and NTR Park, monitoring locations with elevated readings.
Necklace Road turbidity reached 200 NTU
During the immersion days, water turbidity hit 200 NTU at Necklace Road and suspended solids reached 99 mg/L near NTR Park.
Even after the festival ended, pollution levels stayed higher than before.
Bacteria counts also spiked across all six monitoring sites, with elevated levels at the two platforms opposite NTR Park.
Rainy days in September made things worse by washing more runoff into the lake, though oxygen levels held steady throughout.