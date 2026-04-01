Telangana posts 2024-25 caste survey online amid women's reservation debate
Telangana just released its much-awaited caste survey data for 2024-25, after some delays thanks to elections and other hiccups.
The information is now live on the state planning department's website.
This move comes right as national debates on delimitation and women's reservation are heating up, with Telangana stepping up as a bit of a trendsetter.
Telangana survey covered 11.2 million families
The survey covered 11.2 million families, so about 35.5 million people in total, with help from more than 100,000 enumerators and 76,000 data entry operators.
It kicked off in November 2024 and wrapped up its first phase in just 50 days.
To make things easier for everyone, they used everything from direct visits at city offices to missed phone calls, an app, and Mee Seva Centres for collecting responses.