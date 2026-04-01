Telangana posts 2024-25 caste survey online amid women's reservation debate

Telangana survey covered 11.2 million families

The survey covered 11.2 million families, so about 35.5 million people in total, with help from more than 100,000 enumerators and 76,000 data entry operators.

It kicked off in November 2024 and wrapped up its first phase in just 50 days.

To make things easier for everyone, they used everything from direct visits at city offices to missed phone calls, an app, and Mee Seva Centres for collecting responses.