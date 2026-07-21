Telangana prepares for El Nino, Bhatti Vikramarka cites studies
Telangana is getting ready for El Nino, a climate event that can mess with rainfall and water supplies.
At a seminar on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka noted that scientific studies are being conducted to understand how temperature variations impact tanks, streams, and villages.
The seminar's objective is that everyone from individuals, families, villages, mandals, and districts is prepared.
Telangana supports drought crops, secures water
The state is pushing farmers to try crops that need less water so they're not hit hard by droughts.
There are also plans to secure drinking water and keep things running smoothly for livestock, birds, and wildlife.
On the power front, Telangana is effectively utilizing solar energy during the day while balancing demand with thermal power when needed.