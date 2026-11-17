Telangana principal Bobbili Rajender suspended after POCSO Act booking
Bobbili Rajender, principal of PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary Polytechnic College in Telangana, has been suspended after female students accused him of sexual harassment.
The case came to light when a student told her parents about repeated inappropriate behavior in the hostel, leading to a formal complaint and Rajender being booked under the POCSO Act.
He has not been arrested yet.
Assistant Professor S Parashuramulu interim principal
After an internal investigation by professors, Rajender was suspended and Assistant Professor S Parashuramulu stepped in as interim principal.
Police say the investigation was underway, and Rajender had yet to be arrested.