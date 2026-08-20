Telangana principal stabbed 27 times; 'babu' word cracks case
What's the story
Two Class 10 students from a private school in Hyderabad have been apprehended for allegedly killing their principal, Roopa Reddy. The incident took place on August 11 when Reddy was found dead at her home in Nalgonda district with 27 stab wounds. Police in Telangana's Nalgonda were able to crack the murder case based on a word she had used while talking to her aunt right before her murder.
Lavish spending
Students were seen partying with friends after the murder
According to cops, she used the word "babu," a term commonly used to address students before the phone was switched off.
Because the term is also commonly used to address students, investigators began focusing their probe on people connected to her school, including students.
The investigation intensified after police noticed two Class 10 students suddenly spending money lavishly and partying with friends after the murder.
Cops
Police recovered ₹1.51 lakh in cash
Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar said, "Following the murder, we noticed that two students were suddenly spending money lavishly and partying with their friends."
On Wednesday morning, they were taken into custody.
During a search, the police recovered ₹1.51 lakh in cash and an iPhone from one of the juveniles involved in the case.
Forensic link
Blood traces found on cash
Initially, the boy had said his parents gave him the money. However, a forensic examination revealed traces of human blood on the cash.
Police also discovered that one of the juveniles had come under Reddy's scrutiny about 15 days before her murder for carrying a mobile phone and cash in a bag.
After this incident, Reddy decided to move him out of the hostel and informed his parents about his conduct.
Murder plan
Police suspect this incident may have prompted the juvenile
Police suspect this incident may have prompted the juvenile to target Reddy's house. He also allegedly believed she would have a large amount of cash on August 11, as the school collected fees that day.
Police said the alleged plan was made around five days before the murder.
According to police, both juveniles procured gloves and a knife and conducted a recce of the area, including CCTV camera locations, to avoid detection.
Apprehension
Both juveniles apprehended, produced before Juvenile Justice Board
On August 11, one of the boys allegedly scaled the compound wall and entered Reddy's house while the other waited outside.
When Reddy noticed him inside her house while on a phone call, she was attacked with a knife.
The juvenile stabbed her 27 times before fleeing with around ₹2.5 lakh in cash.
Afterward, he disposed of his clothes in a drain to destroy evidence.
Both juveniles have been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.