Telangana proposes ₹10,000cr El Nino preparedness plan after Sankranti
Telangana has proposed a huge ₹10,000 crore program to get ahead of El Nino's effects.
Starting after Sankranti, the state will spend ₹2,000 crore each month for five months to boost drought readiness and secure water supplies.
The program was conceptualized by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
Telangana plan creates rural off-season jobs
This initiative isn't just about water: it'll also create jobs in rural areas during the farming off-season by restoring tanks and canals.
The program will be featured at the Telangana Climate Conclave, and presentations and audio-visual content will use proven models from ICRISAT to make sure global climate solutions are part of the plan.