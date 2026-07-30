Telangana rainfall deficit falls to 10% as Hyderabad streets waterlogged
Telangana's rainfall deficit has dropped from 33% to just 10% in the past two weeks, thanks to heavy showers across the state.
Farmers are breathing a sigh of relief, but Hyderabad is dealing with waterlogged streets and frustrating traffic jams.
IMD issues red alert in Telangana
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for isolated places in five districts, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Jagtial, warning of intense rain and strong winds until 8.30am on July 31.
13 districts still have low rainfall, with Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri recording a 65% shortfall.
With roads flooded and traffic disrupted, Cyberabad Traffic Police are suggesting businesses consider work from home wherever possible and follow staggered early logouts from 2pm onwards to keep things moving safely.