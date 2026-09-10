Telangana records highest ever 19,543 MW peak power demand

The big reason behind this spike? A 24% rainfall deficit caused by El Nino, according to Deputy Chief Minister M Bhatti Vikramarka.

With less rain, people are using more electricity, especially for farming.

To help out, Telangana is rolling out solar-powered pumps under the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme, aiming to cut dependence on traditional power and save money spent on free farm electricity (about ₹14,000 crore a year).

Daily energy use has stayed above 300 million units all September as weather shifts.