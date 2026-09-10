Telangana records highest ever 19,543 MW peak power demand
Telangana just broke its own record for peak power usage, hitting 19,543 MW on Wednesday morning.
That's the highest ever for the state, and it now joins Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as the only southern states to cross the 19,000 MW mark.
Energy consumption also soared to 324 million units in a single day, showing just how much demand is rising.
Telangana Deputy CM cites El Nino
The big reason behind this spike? A 24% rainfall deficit caused by El Nino, according to Deputy Chief Minister M Bhatti Vikramarka.
With less rain, people are using more electricity, especially for farming.
To help out, Telangana is rolling out solar-powered pumps under the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme, aiming to cut dependence on traditional power and save money spent on free farm electricity (about ₹14,000 crore a year).
Daily energy use has stayed above 300 million units all September as weather shifts.