₹2L for sweepers, ₹7L for engineers: Telangana's salary expenditure quadruples 

Telangana 's monthly expenditure on salaries and pensions has increased four times in the last decade. Senior Class IV employees, including sweepers in power utilities, now earn nearly ₹2 lakh a month. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao revealed this shocking figure at a conference on the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations. He said the state's monthly salary and pension outgo has shot up from ₹1,500 crore in 2014 to an astounding ₹6,000 crore today.

Salary comparison Disparity in salary structure Rao explained that the state's salary structure now exceeds that of top bureaucrats and even the constitutional head of the state. The disparity is most stark in state-run power utilities, where chief engineers earn up to ₹7 lakh a month. Senior Class IV employees, including sweepers, earn around ₹2 lakh monthly due to a four-year revision cycle in these departments.

Salary details Competition for government jobs Even entry-level municipal staff in Telangana start at around ₹28,000 a month. Drivers and sanitation workers with 30 years of service can earn over ₹1 lakh. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), regularized sanitation workers earn an average of ₹70,000 a month, excluding benefits. This pay structure has increased competition for government jobs, with thousands applying for limited vacancies.

