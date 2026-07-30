Telangana settles ₹6000cr employee and pensioner dues in 100 days
India
Big news for Telangana's government workers: the state has paid off ₹6,000 crore in overdue employee and pensioner dues, all within 100 days.
The money was released in three installments (₹2,000 crore each on May 29, June 30, and July 30) just as the government fulfilled its assurance to the Joint Action Committee of employees.
Telangana pays retirees commutation dues
This final payment also covers commutation dues owed to retired staff.
Officials said more pending amounts will be sorted out in phases, showing the government's renewed focus on supporting both current and retired workers.