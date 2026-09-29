Telangana SIR final phase may remove nearly 47L from rolls
Nearly 47 lakh people in Telangana might lose their voting rights as the state's SIR enters its final phase, which started back in June.
The aim is to clean up the voter list by removing names marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate (ASDD), with over 73 lakh names initially flagged.
Election officials sent 92.88L discrepancy notices
Election officials sent out 92,88,180 notices to voters with suspected discrepancies and have already held 58,97,432 hearings.
While 45,54,236 electors found eligible for inclusion in the final electoral rolls have been confirmed to stay on the rolls, 5,02,441 notices are still pending.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has pushed back against the process, saying it unfairly targets opposition supporters and calling for a "SIR Go Back" movement.
The final updated voter list drops on November 9.