Telangana: Top Maoist leader Deva surrenders, 20 others join him
India
Big shift in Telangana—Maoist leader Badse Sukka (aka Deva) and 19 of his team surrendered to Hyderabad police on December 31.
This move is expected to seriously weaken the CPI (Maoist) group and its armed wing, with police chief B Shivadhar Reddy calling it a major blow for the insurgents.
Why did Deva surrender?
Deva said his decision wasn't about fear, but a change in circumstances.
Known for his sharp military strategy and involvement in major attacks, he explained that government deadlines didn't influence him—this was about realizing that the situation was changing and it was not good to continue.