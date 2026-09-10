Telangana vegetable acreage plummets amid rampant pesticide and fertilizer use

Telangana's vegetable fields are shrinking fast, due to multiple factors, including the rampant use of pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and urea.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao explained that this has made veggies less healthy and led to their rejection in other markets.

The numbers are pretty stark: the area for vegetable crops has dropped from over 300,000 acres to just 50,000 acres as farmers switch to more profitable options.