Telangana village officials accused of poisoning 100 stray dogs
In Thummaipally village, Telangana, the complainant accused the local sarpanch and panchayat secretary of involvement, and said dog killers had been hired to poison nearly 100 stray dogs over 10 days for ₹18,000.
The incident surfaced after Animal Cruelty Prevention Assistant Mudavath Preethi filed a police complaint on January 27, calling out the mass killing as animal cruelty.
What's happening now?
Police have registered an FIR against the officials and those hired under animal cruelty laws.
The motive? Activists say some candidates during gram panchayat elections reportedly promised to clear stray dogs from villages—something that's sadly part of a bigger trend in Telangana, activists say many strays have been poisoned in recent months.
Investigations are ongoing in several districts involving multiple village leaders.