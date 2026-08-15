Telangana villagers carry 7 months pregnant Kodapa Rameshwari through floodwaters
India
When heavy rains cut off Kolam Guda, a tribal habitation in Telangana, locals did not wait for help: they made their own.
With roads flooded and ambulances stuck, villagers placed seven months pregnant Kodapa Rameshwari on a traditional stretcher, or doli, and carried her through a rushing stream to get her medical care.
Villagers urge better roads and bridges
Doctors at the first hospital found no fetal movement and referred Rameshwari to the Asifabad Government Hospital for further medical care.
The whole episode highlights how tough it is for remote villages to access health care during monsoon floods.
Villagers are now urging authorities to build better roads and bridges so emergencies like this do not turn into life-or-death struggles.