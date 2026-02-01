Telangana: Woman cop dies after being hit by speeding car India Feb 01, 2026

Gajula Sowmya, a 25-year-old excise constable, died in Hyderabad after being struck by a car while trying to stop suspected ganja smugglers in Nizamabad.

The incident happened on January 23 when the driver sped off, hit her, and crashed into an electric pole.

Despite advanced life-support measures and intensive care, Sowmya was declared deceased on January 31, 2026, at 9:41pm.