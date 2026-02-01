Telangana: Woman cop dies after being hit by speeding car
Gajula Sowmya, a 25-year-old excise constable, died in Hyderabad after being struck by a car while trying to stop suspected ganja smugglers in Nizamabad.
The incident happened on January 23 when the driver sped off, hit her, and crashed into an electric pole.
Despite advanced life-support measures and intensive care, Sowmya was declared deceased on January 31, 2026, at 9:41pm.
Sowmya suffered severe injuries
Sowmya suffered severe injuries—multiple organ systems were under strain.
She received all necessary medical interventions and advanced life-support measures but didn't recover.
CM promises strict action, government support
Telangana's Chief Minister has promised strict action against those involved.
The government announced ₹1 crore compensation for Sowmya's family, plus a job for her brother and salary support until what would have been her retirement.
Her colleagues are also donating one day's pay as a tribute.
Two suspects arrested, 2 others missing
Police have arrested two suspects including the driver; two others are still missing.
The search continues as authorities work to bring everyone responsible to justice.