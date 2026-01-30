Telangana woman dies by suicide after being harassed for marriage

Case registered against men

On the day she died, Anitha called Rajender and told him that he and Lal had ruined her life—he reportedly responded without concern.

Her family rushed her to the hospital but she didn't survive.

Police have registered a case against Rajender, his family members, and Lal based on her family's complaint.

Investigations are ongoing as police review call records and messages.

The incident has sparked conversations about the urgent need to address harassment—especially toward women—in society.