Telangana woman dies by suicide after being harassed for marriage
Anitha, a 23-year-old police constable from Warangal, Telangana, died by suicide on January 28, 2026 after facing ongoing harassment from a distant relative and a classmate.
According to her family, Rajender had pressured her for marriage for four years and frequently disturbed her with video calls during duty hours.
Things escalated when he found out Anitha planned to marry Jabbar Lal, leading both men to intensify the harassment.
Case registered against men
On the day she died, Anitha called Rajender and told him that he and Lal had ruined her life—he reportedly responded without concern.
Her family rushed her to the hospital but she didn't survive.
Police have registered a case against Rajender, his family members, and Lal based on her family's complaint.
Investigations are ongoing as police review call records and messages.
The incident has sparked conversations about the urgent need to address harassment—especially toward women—in society.