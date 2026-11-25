Telangana Women's Commission asks Governor Shukla to order Hyderabad probe
The Telangana Women's Commission has asked Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to push for a special investigation after police busted an illegal human egg harvesting racket in Hyderabad.
Eight people were arrested and 43 women, many from out of state, were rescued.
The commission wants a high-level committee to dig deeper, especially since the case may involve an inter-State connection.
Women allegedly lured for human eggs
Investigators found that women were promised jobs but instead allegedly lured into illegal egg harvesting, taking advantage of their financial struggles.
The commission is pushing for changes to the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act to better protect women.
Notices went out to eight ART centers and egg banks over suspicious practices, and police are checking records at 14 more clinics to make sure they're following the rules.