On Friday, Telangana Youth Congress members showed up at Meta's Hyderabad office, upset about the suspension of their leaders' Instagram accounts.

Led by Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy, they accused Meta of silencing opposition voices and favoring the BJP and RSS.

Their main ask: bring back the accounts of Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma.