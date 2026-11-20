Telangana Youth Congress protests at Meta Hyderabad over Instagram suspensions
On Friday, Telangana Youth Congress members showed up at Meta's Hyderabad office, upset about the suspension of their leaders' Instagram accounts.
Led by Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy, they accused Meta of silencing opposition voices and favoring the BJP and RSS.
Their main ask: bring back the accounts of Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma.
Police detain protesters, Konatham Dileep criticizes
The group warned they would take their protest nationwide if Meta did not act within a week, even hinting at shutting down Meta offices across India.
Police detained several protesters, including Reddy.
Meanwhile, BRS leader Konatham Dileep criticized the protest style, saying it could scare off investors and that there are better ways, like legal action, to resolve these issues.