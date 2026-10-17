Telangana's Danasari Seethakka orders habitation plans ahead of El Nino

The goal is simple: prioritize drinking water after meeting irrigation requirements by November 1.

At least 100 emergency pumps are being readied, and broken ones are being fixed as soon as possible.

Farmers are being encouraged to plant quick-growing crops this season, and district teams have been told to jump on repairs fast so pipelines stay intact, even during construction.

A special review meeting on October 23 will zero in on areas relying on the Singur Reservoir, to review measures to ensure uninterrupted supply to districts dependent on the Singur reservoir.