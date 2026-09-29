Telangana's Rangareddy woman Pallati Venkatamma beaten over alleged black magic
India
In Telangana's Rangareddy district, a 60-year-old woman named Pallati Venkatamma was dragged from her home and beaten by villagers who accused her of practicing black magic.
Her husband and son were also allegedly attacked when they tried to intervene, and the family's car was vandalized.
Police book 14 villagers, ACP warns
Police have booked 14 villagers under new criminal laws, with one suspect already detained for questioning.
Ibrahimpatnam ACP KVM Raju emphasized that no individual or group can take the law into their own hands and that violence based on superstition or unsubstantiated allegations will invite legal action.
Investigations are ongoing to identify everyone involved.