Telangana's salary, pension bill quadruples since state formation
Telangana's monthly salary and pension bill has shot up to ₹6,000 crore—four times what it was back in 2014.
Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao shared this update, pointing out that government paychecks have grown fast since Telangana split from Andhra Pradesh.
The big jump is thanks to regular pay revisions: the monthly bill was about ₹1,500 crore in 2014, when the state was formed, and successive pay revisions since then have increased it to around ₹6,000 crore.
Pay revision commissions have rolled out uniform hikes
Pay revision commissions have been rolling out uniform hikes across all roles—so even sweepers and drivers now earn up to ₹2 lakh and over ₹1 lakh per month.
Government jobs are more sought-after than ever, with nearly 800 people competing for each top post.
Despite the higher salary costs, Telangana's strong economic growth (around 11%) has helped cover the bills—in the first decade since its formation (2014-24), nearly ₹12 lakh crore of the ₹15 lakh crore spent went toward salaries, pensions and debt repayment combined.