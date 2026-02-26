Telangana's salary, pension bill quadruples since state formation

Pay revision commissions have rolled out uniform hikes

Pay revision commissions have been rolling out uniform hikes across all roles—so even sweepers and drivers now earn up to ₹2 lakh and over ₹1 lakh per month.

Government jobs are more sought-after than ever, with nearly 800 people competing for each top post.

Despite the higher salary costs, Telangana's strong economic growth (around 11%) has helped cover the bills—in the first decade since its formation (2014-24), nearly ₹12 lakh crore of the ₹15 lakh crore spent went toward salaries, pensions and debt repayment combined.