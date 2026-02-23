Weather update: Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

As February ends, the weather in India is witnessing a major change. The first signs of summer are visible in northern and central parts of the country, while southern states continue to witness rainfall due to low-pressure systems. This transition has caused abnormal temperature variations with the plains heating up to unusually high levels for late winter.

Weather alert Heavy rainfall likely in these states Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40km/h, are likely to prevail over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from February 23-26. Similar weather conditions are predicted for Kerala & Mahe.

Weather forecast Similar weather conditions in parts of Northeast, East India Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Odisha on February 23 and 24. Thunderstorm and lightning activity is also forecast at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Assam & Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, and Telangana are also likely to witness similar weather conditions.

Advertisement

Weather update Squally weather likely to prevail in southeast Bay of Bengal Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50km/h gusting to 60km/h is likely to prevail over many parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal, and along the adjoining Sri Lanka coasts. Maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3-4 degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next seven days.

Advertisement