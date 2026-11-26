Tempo hits car veers into students at Trinity College Pune
A heartbreaking road accident shook Pune on Wednesday when a tempo crashed into a group of college students waiting at the Trinity College bus stop near Bopdev Ghat.
The collision happened around 2:30pm after the vehicle first hit a car and then veered into the students.
Three students killed, Pratik Chavan detained
Sadly, Siddhesh Raje, Vishal Dangde, and Mohini Chaudhary lost their lives despite being rushed to hospitals.
Two other students, Shweta Talekar, are undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanowrie, and Soham Ghangale has been admitted to Inamdar Hospital in Kondhwa.
Police took the 22-year-old driver, Pratik Chavan, into custody, and the process of registering a case in connection with the accident was underway.