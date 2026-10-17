Tempo traveler carrying pilgrims crashes on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway killing 7
India
A tempo traveler carrying pilgrims to Khatu Shyam temple crashed through a divider and fell into a drain on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota, Rajasthan, early Saturday morning.
Seven people sadly lost their lives and 10 others were injured, most of them from Betul district in Madhya Pradesh.
Ambulances transport injured, driver fatigue suspected
Locals and emergency teams rushed in to help, with police and NHAI rescue personnel joining the rescue.
Four ambulances took the injured to nearby hospitals, where several are still critical.
Authorities think driver fatigue might be to blame.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot shared his condolences and wished those hurt a quick recovery.