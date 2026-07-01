Tempo traveller hit parked truck, killing 4, injuring 8
India
Four people lost their lives early Wednesday when their Tempo Traveller hit a parked truck on the Bathinda-Bikaner highway near Jodhpur Romana village in Punjab.
The group, heading for the Amarnath Yatra, included family and friends from Barmer in Rajasthan.
Eight others were injured and rushed to AIIMS Bathinda.
Police identified victims using Aadhaar
Among those who died were a father and daughter, aged around 50 and 25. Police identified all victims using Aadhaar cards.
Three bodies went to Civil Hospital for autopsy; one was sent to AIIMS.
Local volunteers helped get the injured to the hospital quickly, and police are now investigating how the accident happened.