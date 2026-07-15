Temporary Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail bridge swept away in Thane, no injuries
India
A temporary bridge built for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Thane got swept away by heavy rains between July 4 and July 6.
The bridge was mainly used to move equipment and workers, but luckily, no one was on it when it collapsed, so there were no injuries.
Officials say Mumbai-Ahmedabad project on track
Even with this hiccup, officials say the project is still on track.
The 508-kilometer high-speed rail line, which started back in 2017 and covers 12 stations, is aiming to launch its first segment by August 15, 2027.
Rebuilding the temporary bridge won't slow down work happening across Maharashtra and Gujarat.