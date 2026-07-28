Ten people including 2 minors have gone missing in Bhopal
India
10 people, including two minors, have gone missing from different neighborhoods in Bhopal within the last 24 hours.
Their families have reported the cases to six police stations, with most disappearances happening in Kolar and Ayodhya Nagar.
Bhopal police track phones, search stations
Families are having a tough time since some phones went off after the individuals left home.
Police are treating these cases urgently, checking CCTV footage, and searching busy spots like train stations and bus stations. The cyber team is also tracking call records and phone locations.
Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan has asked anyone with information to reach out so they can bring everyone home safely.