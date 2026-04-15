Tenkasi government, aided schools closed April 15 for poll training
India
Heads up if you're in Tenkasi: schools are taking a break on April 15, 2026.
All government and government-aided schools will be shut so teachers and staff can get trained up for election duty before the assembly polls.
The idea is to make sure everything runs smoothly at polling stations by giving everyone the right prep.
Teachers offered mail voting during training
Since a lot of teachers and government employees are needed for polling, they're going through a second round of training.
To help them balance their election work and still cast their votes, special centers at training venues will let them vote by mail.
It's all about making sure teachers can do both: help with elections and have their say too.