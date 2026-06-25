Terror plot targeting Ram Temple foiled; UP man arrested 

Case details

Probe into Sohail's network, associates begins

The action against Sohail was initiated on the basis of intelligence inputs received by the NIA. Investigating agencies believe he may have been involved in a conspiracy to target Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. However, a detailed investigation is still underway and several aspects of the case are being examined. A parallel probe into Sohail's contacts and activities in Uttar Pradesh has also begun, with security agencies gathering information about his possible network, associates, and financial transactions in Saharanpur and other districts.