Terror plot targeting Ram Temple foiled; UP man arrested
What's the story
A man accused of plotting an attack on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been arrested. Mohammad Sohail, a resident of Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, was arrested in a joint operation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The arrest took place in Karnataka's Davanagere region, where Sohail was working as a painter under an assumed identity.
Investigation progress
Sohail linked to suspicious organizations, individuals
Per IANS, Sohail had been under surveillance for a considerable time before his arrest. The NIA and ATS believe he was associated with several suspicious organizations and social media platforms. Photographs of Sohail with weapons have also been recovered, which are now undergoing forensic examination. Preliminary investigations are probing his alleged links to Pakistan as security agencies work to identify his contacts and determine if he was part of a larger network.
Case details
Probe into Sohail's network, associates begins
The action against Sohail was initiated on the basis of intelligence inputs received by the NIA. Investigating agencies believe he may have been involved in a conspiracy to target Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. However, a detailed investigation is still underway and several aspects of the case are being examined. A parallel probe into Sohail's contacts and activities in Uttar Pradesh has also begun, with security agencies gathering information about his possible network, associates, and financial transactions in Saharanpur and other districts.