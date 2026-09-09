NIA hasn't dropped UAPA against US mercenary VanDyke, 6 Ukrainians
What's the story
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said it is still probing the terror angle in the case against American mercenary Matthew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals. They were arrested in March for allegedly training anti-India ethnic armed groups in Myanmar. The NIA had initially charged them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), but the charges were missing from its recent chargesheet filed before a special Delhi court this week.
Chargesheet controversy
Opposition slams NIA's decision not to invoke UAPA provisions
Instead, they were charged under the Immigration and Foreigners Act.
The NIA's decision not to invoke UAPA provisions in its chargesheet drew criticism from opposition parties.
Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi questioned why serious allegations like illegal entry and drone warfare training were dropped.
Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh also asked if the decision was taken under "pressure" from the US, calling it "bullying."
NIA
NIA's clarification
However, NIA sources clarified that the investigation into terror allegations is still open and supplementary chargesheets could be filed as progress continues, India Today reported.
The NIA stated that the Foreigners Act was added to the chargesheet since the offenses under it were established during its probe. It emphasized that the larger probe into the alleged terrorist conspiracy was ongoing.
Background details
Allegations of illegal entry and training for drone warfare
VanDyke, who has a history of involvement in armed conflicts, was arrested at Kolkata airport on March 13.
The six Ukrainians were detained at airports in Delhi and Lucknow.
The NIA alleges they entered Myanmar illegally via Mizoram to provide arms and drone warfare training to ethnic armed groups fighting the Myanmar military junta.
The NIA last week told the court that VanDyke and his co-accused were also involved in a drone attack on a civilian aircraft in Myanmar.
Court
Case hearing in October
The agency alleged that the accused were training ethnic armed groups "known to support certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them, thus affecting national security and interests of India."
The NIA said it was also looking into the group's alleged links to Myanmar-based terror masterminds.
The special NIA court has listed the matter for October 1.