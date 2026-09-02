TGSRTC bus steering failure in Sundaragiri nearly plunges into well
India
A TGSRTC bus had a close call near Sundaragiri village in Karimnagar on Wednesday.
The steering suddenly failed, sending the bus crashing into a wall by an open well.
Thankfully, it stopped just short of falling in, and the passengers on board sustained minor injuries.
Preliminary reports cite link rod failure
Local residents rushed over to help passengers get out safely, while police secured the area and arranged for the bus to be removed.
According to preliminary reports, the driver lost control of the bus following a sudden failure in the steering link rod mechanism.