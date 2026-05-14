Thadou Baptist church leaders killed in Manipur ambush, villagers abducted

Manipur leaders urge hostage releases

Community leaders are urging both sides not to harm the hostages and to consider releasing them.

United Naga Council President Ng Lorho called for restraint, but Kuki leaders remain cautious due to past incidents.

Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho have stepped in to talk with both groups, while Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has asked everyone to stop the abductions immediately and focus on finding a peaceful solution.