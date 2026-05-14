Thadou Baptist church leaders killed in Manipur ambush, villagers abducted
Tensions are running high in Manipur after three Thadou Baptist Association church leaders were killed in an ambush on Wednesday morning.
The attack set off a wave of retaliatory abductions: reports say Kuki groups took 18 Liangmai Naga villagers in Kangpokpi, while Naga groups responded by capturing around 29 Kuki villagers, mostly in Senapati district.
Manipur leaders urge hostage releases
Community leaders are urging both sides not to harm the hostages and to consider releasing them.
United Naga Council President Ng Lorho called for restraint, but Kuki leaders remain cautious due to past incidents.
Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho have stepped in to talk with both groups, while Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has asked everyone to stop the abductions immediately and focus on finding a peaceful solution.