Thai nationals eligible for free 30-day double-entry India e-Tourist visa
India
Planning a trip to India from Thailand just got easier and cheaper.
Thai nationals can now score a free 30-day double-entry e-tourist visa when visiting India, with this offer running all the way through December 31, 2027.
Just head to indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html to apply.
Thailand grants Indians 30-day visa exemption
Thailand has approved a 30-day visa exemption for Indian tourists. If you want to stay longer, you'll need an e-visa from their official portal.
India and Thailand are making travel easier in both directions.