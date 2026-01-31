Thane cops bust ₹500cr Ponzi scheme, arrest 3 India Jan 31, 2026

Thane police have arrested Sameer and Neha Narvekar, along with their associate Amit Palaw, for allegedly running a fraudulent investment scheme through their Trade with Jazz platform.

Since 2019, they promised thousands of people—including about 1,500 police personnel—unrealistically high monthly returns on investments.

The company abruptly shut its offices and stopped responding to investors when things started falling apart.