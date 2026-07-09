Thane doctor resigns after assault by corporator Ramesh Mhatre India Jul 09, 2026

A doctor at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Thane has resigned and left the city after being assaulted by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre on July 6.

The doctor said he doesn't feel safe returning, sharing, "I have resigned because there is a lot of fear. Goons are watching us, and I have already left the city. I will not go back there again."