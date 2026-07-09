Thane doctor resigns after assault by corporator Ramesh Mhatre
India
A doctor at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Thane has resigned and left the city after being assaulted by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre on July 6.
The doctor said he doesn't feel safe returning, sharing, "I have resigned because there is a lot of fear. Goons are watching us, and I have already left the city. I will not go back there again."
Corporator Ramesh Mhatre arrested, granted bail
Mhatre was arrested the day after the attack but was quickly granted bail. Police have charged him with causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult.
The whole incident has sparked fresh worries about how safe doctors really are while doing their jobs in Maharashtra.