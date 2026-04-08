Thane Jain family says community cut ties after inter-sect wedding
India
A Jain family in Thane claims their community cut ties with them after an inter-sect wedding.
Sohanlal Jain, from the Digambar sect, says his son Divesh married Saloni from the Shwetambar sect last November, despite pushback from community leaders who wanted the wedding called off.
Sohanlal Jain files Maharashtra anti-boycott complaint
Sohanlal says his family was left out of community events and social functions and that instructions to socially boycott them were given at local meetings.
He's now filed a police complaint under Maharashtra's anti-boycott law.
Meanwhile, community leader Mahavir Taya denies any boycott happened and adds, This is a democratic country and anyone can marry in any caste.