Thane Jain family says community cut ties after inter-sect wedding

Sohanlal Jain files Maharashtra anti-boycott complaint

Sohanlal says his family was left out of community events and social functions and that instructions to socially boycott them were given at local meetings.

He's now filed a police complaint under Maharashtra's anti-boycott law.

Meanwhile, community leader Mahavir Taya denies any boycott happened and adds, This is a democratic country and anyone can marry in any caste.