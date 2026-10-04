Thanjavur man allegedly assaults nurse and relatives over newborn ring
In Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, a man named Madan allegedly assaulted a nurse and her family after waiting for a gold ring promised to his newborn under the state's Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram scheme.
The incident left the nurse, her brother, and their aunt hospitalized.
The scheme, formally launched on Monday, September 28, 2026, gives eligible newborns delivered at state-run hospitals in Tamil Nadu, whose mothers are permanent residents of the state, one-gram, 22-carat gold rings, but the family was told to wait a few days because rings were being handed over based on the dates of birth of the children, with 10 beneficiaries called each day.
Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram ₹755.83cr
The Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram initiative was introduced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as an election promise and has an annual budget of ₹755.83 crore.
To qualify, mothers must be permanent residents of Tamil Nadu.
After the attack, police have started investigating.