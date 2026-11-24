The 16th Jat regiment gave 1.61L for Preeti's Alwar wedding
When Preeti, daughter of late Havildar Pappal Singh, got married in Alwar, her father's regiment, the 16th Jat, showed up in full support.
Officers and soldiers took on traditional fatherly roles and pitched in ₹1.61 lakh to help with the wedding costs, making sure Preeti and her family felt cared for.
Regiment draped shawl over Anita Devi
The regiment honored Preeti's mother, Anita Devi, by draping her in a shawl, a heartfelt gesture that meant a lot to the grieving family.
The soldiers' presence was especially comforting during the emotional vidaai, turning what could have been an even tougher day into one filled with support and solidarity.
This moment really highlighted how deep the army's bonds go, even beyond duty.