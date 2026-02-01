The Union Budget for 2026-27 (presented in February 2026): healthcare education and training

More opportunities in healthcare

If you're thinking about a career in medicine or healthcare, there are going to be way more opportunities—especially outside the big cities.

The budget also promises one new NIMHANS-like national institute in north India and an upgrade of the existing mental-health institute in Ranchi, girls' hostels in every district, expanded training for caregivers (including wellness and yoga practitioners), plus hubs for medical tourism and support linking education and agriculture/rural livelihoods (ICAR-led initiatives and AI decision-support systems for farmers).

It's all about making quality healthcare jobs more accessible—and helping young people find meaningful work across India.