The Union Budget for 2026-27 (presented in February 2026): healthcare education and training
The Union Budget for 2026-27 (presented in February 2026) is shaking up healthcare education in a big way.
The budget includes a ₹10,000-crore outlay for the bio-pharma sector and plans to expand training capacity; the source does not specify new medical seat numbers.
Plus, three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda are being set up.
There's also a push for fresh allied health courses like optometry and behavioral health to train one lakh allied health professionals over the next five years (roughly 2026-2031).
More opportunities in healthcare
If you're thinking about a career in medicine or healthcare, there are going to be way more opportunities—especially outside the big cities.
The budget also promises one new NIMHANS-like national institute in north India and an upgrade of the existing mental-health institute in Ranchi, girls' hostels in every district, expanded training for caregivers (including wellness and yoga practitioners), plus hubs for medical tourism and support linking education and agriculture/rural livelihoods (ICAR-led initiatives and AI decision-support systems for farmers).
It's all about making quality healthcare jobs more accessible—and helping young people find meaningful work across India.