Thieves steal over 2.5kg ornaments from Bhaluni Bhawani Devi temple
On November 21, thieves broke into the Bhaluni Bhawani Devi temple in Bihar's Rohtas district and made off with more than 2.5kg of gold and silver ornaments, including the deity's crown, umbrella, and even footwear.
What's surprising is that this happened despite police being posted nearby and priests present at the temple.
Devotees gather as authorities investigate
The theft has left locals upset, with many devotees gathering at the temple for answers.
Authorities have launched an investigation and are working to track down those behind the theft and recover the stolen items.