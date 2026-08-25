Thieves steal ₹9L from ICICI Bank ATM in Kancheepuram

Police believe the robbers sprayed the ATM's CCTV camera to evade recording and prevent the burglary from being captured on video.

Police are now checking for clues at the scene and reviewing footage from nearby cameras to track them down.

They're also looking into whether this ATM had any guards or alarms at all, a big question since the ATM is in an isolated area.

Officers say they're on the case and hope to catch those responsible soon.