Thiruvallur ammonia leak exposes Odisha recruitment scam with 11 minors
The ammonia gas leak on June 21 at a seafood unit in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, turned out to be more than just an industrial accident: it revealed a recruitment scam targeting vulnerable tribal workers from Odisha.
Out of 24 people hired, 11 were minors who got the jobs using fake Aadhaar cards made with adult women's names.
Most victims were from the Juanga tribe, and many had been promised better jobs by a middleman named Srikanta Juanga.
Police probe trafficking and forgery allegations
Authorities say this wasn't just about breaking labor laws. There are now allegations of trafficking and forgery.
The police are investigating everyone involved, including recruiters and facility staff.
The tragedy has hit the Juanga community especially hard, as they're already considered one of India's most vulnerable tribal groups.