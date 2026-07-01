Thiruvallur ammonia leak exposes Odisha recruitment scam with 11 minors India Jul 01, 2026

The ammonia gas leak on June 21 at a seafood unit in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, turned out to be more than just an industrial accident: it revealed a recruitment scam targeting vulnerable tribal workers from Odisha.

Out of 24 people hired, 11 were minors who got the jobs using fake Aadhaar cards made with adult women's names.

Most victims were from the Juanga tribe, and many had been promised better jobs by a middleman named Srikanta Juanga.