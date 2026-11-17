Thiruvananthapuram court convicts 11 CPI(M) members in RSS activist killing
After more than 18 years, a Thiruvananthapuram court has convicted 11 members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for killing RSS activist Ranjith back in 2008.
The court has canceled their bail and will announce their sentences on Wednesday.
One accused is still missing and has not faced trial.
Trial heard 41 witnesses, some hostile
Ranjith was attacked and killed at his shop by a group of CPI(M) workers, reportedly as revenge for another political murder earlier that year.
He had been acquitted in that previous case, but tensions between the two groups ran high.
The trial saw several local party leaders implicated, 41 witnesses called, and some even turning hostile, including a serving police officer.