Thiruvananthapuram Division runs 180 Onam trains and posts 94.67% punctuality
Southern Railway's Thiruvananthapuram Division stepped up for Onam during this year's Onam festive season, rolling out 180 special trains and moving an additional 2,45,823 passengers.
Thanks to tighter monitoring, train punctuality jumped to an overall punctuality of 94.67%, a solid improvement from last year's numbers.
Extra housekeeping and pop-up stalls
To keep things smooth during the rush, extra housekeeping staff were brought in and cleaning routines got stricter.
Passengers also got a taste of Kerala with pop-up stalls at major stations selling snacks like banana chips and payasam, plus local crafts.
Behind the scenes, teams across operations, engineering, housekeeping, and security worked together to make the festival travel hassle-free, including launching special trains early to handle post-Onam crowds.