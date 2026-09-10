Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police seize 87.59kg ganja in operation Toofan
Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police just pulled off a big win against drug trafficking, seizing 87.59kg of ganja during their anti-drug drive, Operation Toofan.
The stash was found from a Tamil Nadu-registered vehicle during the raid under Aryancode police station limits and was reportedly being moved from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala: 40 packets in total, each weighing about 2.2kg.
Drugs traced to peddler Joby Jose
Two suspects, Akhil and Sudheesh, were picked up first. After questioning, police discovered the drugs were meant for Joby Jose, a well-known local peddler who has been an accused in 13 cases, including several cases registered under the NDPS Act.
Turns out, police suspect the ganja was intended to be distributed across Thiruvananthapuram and other districts, including schools and coastal regions.