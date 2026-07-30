Thiruvananthapuram's K Karunakaran Memorial college gets nod for 100 MBBS
Big news for Kerala, after nearly 10 years, the K Karunakaran Memorial Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram finally gets in-principle approval for 100 MBBS seats.
Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan described the approval as the fulfillment of one of the UDF government's key promises in the health sector, thanks to recent talks with Union Health Minister JP Nadda.
JP Nadda calls delay 'criminal negligence'
The college was built almost a decade ago but sat unused because approvals kept getting stalled.
Union Minister Nadda didn't hold back, calling the delay "criminal negligence," and pointing out that around 1,100 doctors could have been trained by now.
Center promises health upgrades for Kerala
The Center also promised to support trauma care centers, upgrade mental health facilities, expand health insurance, and roll out HPV vaccines for girls in Kerala.
There's talk of more funding and even a request for Kerala to submit a proposal for what could become India's first Genetic Institute, plus assurances that the Centre would consider the demand for an AIIMS and promised support for procuring rare medicines.